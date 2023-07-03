Kaye Capital Management Has $23.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kaye Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.61. 617,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

