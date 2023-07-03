Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,429,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 3,717,670 shares.The stock last traded at $26.57 and had previously closed at $26.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Kenvue

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

