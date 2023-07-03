Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kerry Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KRYAY stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.27. 8,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. Kerry Group has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $111.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.14.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.7691 per share. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

