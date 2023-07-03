Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Kion Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Kion Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 3,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Kion Group Cuts Dividend

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.87%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0326 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

