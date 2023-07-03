Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 183,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.66. 58,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,057. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.75. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

