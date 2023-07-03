KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 23,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

KLA stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $481.92. 78,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.12. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $488.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

