Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.57. The stock had a trading volume of 673,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,251. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $161.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

