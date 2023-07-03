Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.82. 1,260,210 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

