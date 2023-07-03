Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,913 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.33. 10,410,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,466,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.32. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

