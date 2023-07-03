Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.79.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.9387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -37.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 950,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,523,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

