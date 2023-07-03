Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.52. 1,604,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,747. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
