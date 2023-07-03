Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.52. 1,604,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,747. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.