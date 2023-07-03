Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 167,900 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of BlackBerry worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in BlackBerry by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 272,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 170,083 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 539,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 94,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,521. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.55. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.14 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

