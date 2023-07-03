Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.38. 285,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,313. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

