Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.12. 1,272,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,028. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

