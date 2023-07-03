Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 27 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,185.97. The stock had a trading volume of 150,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,977. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $615.54 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,248.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

