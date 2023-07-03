Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 5,386 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares worth $36,042,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,439. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

