L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after acquiring an additional 775,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.51. 40,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,211. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

