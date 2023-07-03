L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

LHX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.10. 46,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,300. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

