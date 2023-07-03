La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $41.05 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery, and online and PoS sports betting games in France and internationally. The company offers instant and draw games, as well as online poker. It also provides risk management services for sports betting operators; and operates a digital gaming platform.

