La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $41.05 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.
