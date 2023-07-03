LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LanzaTech Global Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNZA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. LanzaTech Global has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNZA. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

