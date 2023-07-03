Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LDOS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Leidos Stock Down 0.1 %

Leidos stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.39. 297,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Leidos by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,327,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

