Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,433. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

