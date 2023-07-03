Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 2,199 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $17.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,377,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,260,328. The stock has a market cap of $886.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.27.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,772. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

