Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after buying an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,162,000 after buying an additional 2,179,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,619,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,051,000 after buying an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.36. 384,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

