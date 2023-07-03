Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $26.31 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Lucht bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at $415,194.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.