LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $36,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.26. 650,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.