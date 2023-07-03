Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYFree Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lloyds Banking Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 42 ($0.53) in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 66.25 ($0.84).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up GBX 0.57 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 44.16 ($0.56). 74,264,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,767,078. The firm has a market cap of £28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.51 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.69). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 151,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £66,560.56 ($84,628.81). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

