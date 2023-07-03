Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Trimmed by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $462.58. The stock had a trading volume of 196,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

