Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in June

Jul 3rd, 2023

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHFFree Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 3,855,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Logan Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LPHHF remained flat at C$0.11 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49. Logan Group has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.11.

About Logan Group



Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Development Management, Urban Redevelopment, and Property Operation. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, retail shops, and office units; and sells land held for development.

See Also

