LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LXU. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LSB Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.86.

LSB Industries stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $18.47.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $180.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.30 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 21.22%. Research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 488.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

