Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $3,229.78 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

