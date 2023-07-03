LVZ Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LVZ Inc. lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $244,477,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,341.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,831,000 after buying an additional 211,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,673,000 after buying an additional 182,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,020,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total transaction of $356,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $21,666,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,814. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $218.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.85. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.04 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

