LVZ Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LVZ Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $221.77 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.