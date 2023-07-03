LVZ Inc. Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

