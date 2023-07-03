LVZ Inc. Purchases 1,217 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $144.21 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.