LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.33.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.