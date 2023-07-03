Madison Wealth Partners Inc Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $623,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK remained flat at $235.32 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 24,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,238. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $236.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

