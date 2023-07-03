Madison Wealth Partners Inc Makes New $233,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $93.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,440. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.65.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

