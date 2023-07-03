Madison Wealth Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $117.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market cap of $319.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.