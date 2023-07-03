Maiar DEX (MEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40,414.04

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $22.83 million and $40,414.04 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,152.87 or 0.99972140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000632 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $56,686.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

