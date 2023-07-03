Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 152.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

