Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,960,000 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 36,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MFC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,563. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.