MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MariMed Trading Down 0.9 %

MRMD stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 145,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.95. MariMed has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get MariMed alerts:

MariMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand.

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.