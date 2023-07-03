Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 970 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Ventas by 6.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ventas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ventas by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 296,623 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1,148.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ventas by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity

Ventas Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $47.73. 90,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,753. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -262.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

