Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

KO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,538,247. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $260.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

