Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 518 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.84. 3,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,018. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $61.34.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

