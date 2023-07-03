Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.31. 8,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $32.33.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

