Marino Stram & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.91. 75,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.66 and its 200 day moving average is $153.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.