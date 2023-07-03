MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.92. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 18,920 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $126.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketWise

(Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.