Mason & Associates Inc Cuts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Mason & Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,596 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April comprises 12.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned about 14.35% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $41,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of FAPR traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,960 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

